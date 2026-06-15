It’s Later Than You Think – Prophetic Music Video

There is a final sign before the Tribulation, Israel’s seventieth set of seven years. It’s a 1,200 foot wide asteroid discovered in 2004 – named Apophis – from the ancient Egyptian word for "to be evil" or "to be destructive," and it refers to the ancient Egyptian deity of chaos, darkness, and fire, often depicted as a giant serpent.





And this giant asteroid makes it’s closest approach to Earth, at 20,000 miles high, below the geosynchronous orbits of satellites, on the ominous day of Friday, the thirteenth of April, 2029!

This is not just a sign of the coming Tribulation period.

It’s a bold statement screaming out loud!

The giant serpent, the deity of chaos, darkness, and fire will encounter the earth on the renowned day of evil!

People in Asia, the Mideast and Europe, will be able to see it with the naked eye!

But, Who will have the wisdom to understand?









Lyrics





It’s Later Than You Think

by David Ford

June 14, 2026









Can you see it spinning,

Tumbling through space,

Moving along,

at a very rapid pace.





When it arrives,

the day will be black,

and if it hits,

you can’t strike back.





It’s later than you think,

The end is drawing near,

there’s no time to waste,

plan to disappear.





It’s much later than, You Think!

It’s much later than, You Think!

It’s later than, It’s later than,

You Think!





It’s much later than, You Think!

It’s much later than, You Think!

It’s later than, It’s later than,

You Think!









Friday the thirteenth,

In April of twenty-twenty-nine,

you can’t ignore it,

everyone will see the sign.





Apophis – it’s chaos,

Apophis – it’s fire,

Apophis – it’s darkness,

It’s the evil serpent liar!





It’s much later than, You Think!

It’s much later than, You Think!

It’s later than, It’s later than,

You Think!





Gaze into the heavens,

Notice the sign,

What will you do,

With only five months of time!





It’s later than you think,

The end is drawing near,

No more time on the clock,

You really don’t want to be here!





It’s much later than, You Think!

It’s much later than, You Think!

It’s later than, It’s later than,

You Think!











