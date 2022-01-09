Money - Humanity's Biggest Illusion [People Don't See It]

People Don't See It - Alan Watts on The Illusion of Money And WealthThe Illusion of MONEY, TIME & EGO - Alan WattsThe Illusion of Money: A Documentary FilmMoney: Humanity's Biggest IllusionWhat is Money Illusion?Money illusion, also known as price illusion, is an economic theory that states that individuals usually tend to view their income and wealth in nominal terms, as opposed to real terms.Money IllusionThe Illusion of Money by Kyle CeaseTOP 5 TAKEAWAYSMoney is an illusion because it does not create your value. It can be the external result of how connected you are to your true value. I am not rich because I have $X dollars, I am rich in my connection to my authentic self, my passion and value to the world, and as a result I attract $X dollars.Going directly into our deepest fears and accepting all of ourselves, both light and dark – is the gateway to freedom.You raise your value by making your time more valuable, by only doing things that expand you beyond today.Being broke is just a mental concept. Yes you may be in debt and need to pay bills, but money is just one part of abundance. The true source of money – our passion, creativity, connection, and contribution – is the real value we offer the world.People like Oprah are VALUABLE – which is much more than being rich – if they were to lose money they can recreate wealth again and again and again through being who they are.MONEYMoney is one of the biggest excuses we use for not following our highest calling.Life wants you to grow and learn and connect and love and create and play – it doesn’t care about your bank balance.Your relationship to money is just a mirror of your relationship to yourself. In fact, you don’t really have a relationship to money; you only have a relationship to your concepts about money.So if you’re feeling fear around money, what you’re actually feeling is a reflection of the fear and insecurity that is living inside of you; you just happen to be noticing it externally through money. Money isn’t causing or creating your fear; it’s just bringing it to surface.The exact same fear can exist inside of you no matter how much money you have. You can have fear and stress when in debt and can have fear of losing money when having a million pounds.This is the same reason lottery winners often go broke very quickly—even though the amount of money they have has changed, they still haven’t created an internal sense of abundance and worthiness to match that level of external abundance. So the same internal fear that was keeping them from being able to create money is the same fear that they are trying to cover up by buying private jets once they finally have money in the bank.We often have a belief that money equals security. Money has nothing to do with security. Yes we may have rent to pay, but seeing money as your only source of security is also what is cutting you off from the infinite, creative, inventive being that you are—which would probably make paying rent a lot easier.You will never be able to change your feeling of insecurity by having more money. Money is never the cause of the way you feel; it’s an effect. If you’re broke it’s likely because you have a deeply held belief that you are unsafe that may cause you to feel, think, and act in ways that create circumstances which mirror that belief.Being broke is just an idea, a mental concept. If you’re not okay with the idea of going broke, you’re at war with something inside your body that you’ve created. When you can fully accept the possibility of going broke, money stops owning you and you can start to make decisions based on inspiration rather than fear.Welcome to the 3 Yous. You all inherit $1 million.You 1 spends on something to distract yourself from your emotions and gain something external to prove your worth providing a quick but unsustainable high e.g. fast food, alcohol, renting luxury apartments and throwing parties to impress.You 2 invests in assets tha