Maintaining the Lucid State, an interview with Robert Waggoner

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Staying aware inside a lucid dream can be just as challenging as becoming lucid in the first place. Techniques focused on staying calm, maintaining focus, and engaging with the dream environment are often discussed as ways to extend the experience. Researchers and experienced dreamers continue exploring how attention and awareness may shape the dream state. Curious about these methods and what they reveal? Watch the latest interview to learn more about maintaining the lucid state.
#LucidDreaming #DreamResearch #SleepScience #Mindfulness #SelfDiscovery
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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