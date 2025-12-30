The Geopolitical Tipping Point: A Review Of 2025

The United States’ shift from transatlantic solidarity to isolationism, Russia’s decisive successes in Ukraine, and the formation of a new balance of power in the Middle East were the defining trends of the past year. These events signaled the end of the unipolar era and the beginning of a period of intense competition among great powers and regional centers of power.

2025 will go down in history as a year of fundamental transformation of the world order. Key alliances that seemed unshakable have fractured, and conflicts that defined previous years’ agendas have entered new phases, reshaping the world’s political landscape. This review covers the main events that took place in the US, Europe, Ukraine, the Middle East, and Asia over the year.

