THE PRIVACYLESS, FREEDOMLESS SMART CITY OF 2030 THE ELITE ARE ENGINEERING

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This is the most censored video on our YouTube channel (aside from those that have been removed from the platform altogether). It has been completely buried in the search and doesn't even come up if you search our channel via keywords in the title. The timing of this censorship considering what the video is about cannot be missed. This woman's presentation has also been scrubbed off of WEF websites last time we checked.