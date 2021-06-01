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BIDEN'S AMERICA IS THE CARTEL'S WARZONE
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90 views • June 01, 2021
The immigration invasion that the Harris O’Biden Administration is criminally ignoring is growing in dangerous intensity and size.
As cartels strengthen their hubs across the United States. Average citizens are becoming collateral damage. While a surge of contraband literally washes up on Texas beaches. And as Border Patrol struggles to spread manpower. Murders by illegal aliens become the accepted norm.
How many will die? How much irreversible damage will be wrought? Once the Harris O’Biden Administration has completed their war on American sovereignty and national security?
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b3f9572c86a85be1436d9d
As cartels strengthen their hubs across the United States. Average citizens are becoming collateral damage. While a surge of contraband literally washes up on Texas beaches. And as Border Patrol struggles to spread manpower. Murders by illegal aliens become the accepted norm.
How many will die? How much irreversible damage will be wrought? Once the Harris O’Biden Administration has completed their war on American sovereignty and national security?
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b3f9572c86a85be1436d9d
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