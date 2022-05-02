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Life on Other Planets, Aliens, Ability to Travel Faster Than Light, Did God Create Man In His Image?
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155 views • May 02, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/Uf7AdvUIUY0
20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P1
Cut:
30m18s - 1h03m59s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“SEEK FIRST GOD’S KINGDOM AND ALL THESE OTHER THINGS WILL BE ADDED TO YOU.”
https://youtu.be/Uf7AdvUIUY0
20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P1
Cut:
30m18s - 1h03m59s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“SEEK FIRST GOD’S KINGDOM AND ALL THESE OTHER THINGS WILL BE ADDED TO YOU.”
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