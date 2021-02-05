Absolute Proof Documentary - Mike Lindell

Absolute Proof Documentary by Mike Lindell digs deep into the concerns regarding the 2020 election in the United States of America. Was the election secure? Did other countries interfere in the United States presidential election? What role did Dominion Voting Systems play in the election? Do our elections lack integrity, security, and transparency? Was there election fraud? Could there have been voter fraud? Was the election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden conducted fairly? Is there credible evidence the election may have been stolen? These and many more questions are answered in this in depth documentary into the 2020 election.



Whether you're politically inclined, Democrat, Republican, Independent, indifferent, right, left, center, or ambivalent, you should find this fascinating, thought provoking, and insightful into the workings of our elections and the impact outside influences may have. Asking questions, having alternate points of view, and investigating shouldn't be controversial at all. We should all hope we can trust our elections, their integrity, and that our vote counts.



Mike Lindell is on fire in his conviction that nefarious things happened with our election in 2020 going back well before the election even took place. He lays it all on the line risking his reputation, his fortune, and even his life by taking on the powers and forces that would silence the audacity to even suggest our elections were anything but fair and honest. Love him or hate him he provides evidence, witnesses, and points of view ignored by the mainstream media.



Are you open minded enough to entertain the possibilities outlined in this documentary? Or does the narrative fed to you by politicians and the mainstream media override your curiosity and desire for the truth? These are questions you must grapple with as you digest the facts as seen through the eyes of Mike Lindell and many others who have delved deep into the goings on of our election in 2020. It takes a certain amount of courage to even dare ask the questions in a era where even posing the question can get you censored, blacklisted, and banned from society by big tech, narrow minded political ideologues, and the far left.