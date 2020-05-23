© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watercolor EASY Pit Viper & EASILY Transfer an Image onto Watercolor Paper
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • May 23, 2020
#watercolor #tutorial #easy #beginner #viper #snake #reptile
For the beginner who has trouble drawing I show an easy tracing method and a less boring way to explore different shades of green. This is not a lengthy detailed painting. It is a simple, quick method.
I used Arches Cold Press 140 lbs. It's often inexpensive at Jerry's Artarama website. I think the size of paper I used was 10 x 14 inches, something like that.
Here is the link to where the reference photo was found and the excellent photographer who took the photo, which was Diego Madrigal at Pexels website. https://www.pexels.com/photo/green-viper-2062314/
(If you don't see the snake image, just scroll down until you do.)
It's a great photo/image to practice watercolor. You'll discover different ways of painting it if you paint it more than once. Use different paper and paints and see the difference as you also better your skills through experience, trial, and error.
After you have painted this a couple of times on a small scale, exploring different ways to approach and complete this image, try doing it on a much larger scale. It's a good way to practice drawing with a less complicated image.
Fun fact: Take a cell phone photo of your painting as you paint it. View your painting on your phone. It often helps instantly see areas needing correction or attention to.
Disclaimer:
This video is an instructional video which falls under fair use pertaining to educational purposes.
For the beginner who has trouble drawing I show an easy tracing method and a less boring way to explore different shades of green. This is not a lengthy detailed painting. It is a simple, quick method.
I used Arches Cold Press 140 lbs. It's often inexpensive at Jerry's Artarama website. I think the size of paper I used was 10 x 14 inches, something like that.
Here is the link to where the reference photo was found and the excellent photographer who took the photo, which was Diego Madrigal at Pexels website. https://www.pexels.com/photo/green-viper-2062314/
(If you don't see the snake image, just scroll down until you do.)
It's a great photo/image to practice watercolor. You'll discover different ways of painting it if you paint it more than once. Use different paper and paints and see the difference as you also better your skills through experience, trial, and error.
After you have painted this a couple of times on a small scale, exploring different ways to approach and complete this image, try doing it on a much larger scale. It's a good way to practice drawing with a less complicated image.
Fun fact: Take a cell phone photo of your painting as you paint it. View your painting on your phone. It often helps instantly see areas needing correction or attention to.
Disclaimer:
This video is an instructional video which falls under fair use pertaining to educational purposes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.