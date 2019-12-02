© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The California Mafia - You need to watch this video
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
16122 views • December 02, 2019
The totally corrupt California... http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/01/coup-in-progress-pelosi-the-mafia-and-the-black-nobility/
As you might know, we're having problems with Mexico, China, California, drug cartels and why? Because those running the United States and the States see their Job as a means to enrish themselves and build an empire than improve the lives of the Californian people. The so called Democrats, Republicans are the Body of the FEDERAL RESERVE. / U.S. foreign, private, unlawful corporation, ZioBankster Ponzi Scheme illegally created in the 1860's. Its the entity that overthrow of The United States of America as of the "Civil" War. It's a continuing criminal enterprise.
WATCH THIS! Yes, it affects all of us.... this is what 99% of America thinks is their government!
What you should have also got from this is the entire legal system is totally corrupted!
Now unlearn, un-educate and pass forward! https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2019/11/dear-president-donald-john-trump-our-nation-was-overthrown-in-the-1860s-by-the-vatican-crown-what-are-we-doing-about-it-12686.html
As you might know, we're having problems with Mexico, China, California, drug cartels and why? Because those running the United States and the States see their Job as a means to enrish themselves and build an empire than improve the lives of the Californian people. The so called Democrats, Republicans are the Body of the FEDERAL RESERVE. / U.S. foreign, private, unlawful corporation, ZioBankster Ponzi Scheme illegally created in the 1860's. Its the entity that overthrow of The United States of America as of the "Civil" War. It's a continuing criminal enterprise.
WATCH THIS! Yes, it affects all of us.... this is what 99% of America thinks is their government!
What you should have also got from this is the entire legal system is totally corrupted!
Now unlearn, un-educate and pass forward! https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2019/11/dear-president-donald-john-trump-our-nation-was-overthrown-in-the-1860s-by-the-vatican-crown-what-are-we-doing-about-it-12686.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.