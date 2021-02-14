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Pauls UFO video analysis and Topics - Debri Fake News+ Various UAP solved! +TPOM] - OT Chan Live#372
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50 views • February 14, 2021
#thirdphaseofmoon #debunked #ufos #liars #frauds #hoaxers #ufo #alien
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat - New setup testing and Intro
2) A look over last Live 371 - A reply to GUFON latest false claims
and a good reply I got about GUFONs threats about using content.
3) Reddit UFO photo is it a Tr3b or something natural? white right angles
4) TPOM antarctica crashed UFO and other similar Nonsense
gone over
5) A white ball with a line of white seen from another air plane
looked over and explained.
6) What is Clickbait?
7) Jaimie M. circle object at intersection - looked over and solved!
8) Viral News about Debri is Fake News - as explained by John of
Blackvault. and backed up by UFOofinterest
9) Quick look over Scotts Tweets
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat - New setup testing and Intro
2) A look over last Live 371 - A reply to GUFON latest false claims
and a good reply I got about GUFONs threats about using content.
3) Reddit UFO photo is it a Tr3b or something natural? white right angles
4) TPOM antarctica crashed UFO and other similar Nonsense
gone over
5) A white ball with a line of white seen from another air plane
looked over and explained.
6) What is Clickbait?
7) Jaimie M. circle object at intersection - looked over and solved!
8) Viral News about Debri is Fake News - as explained by John of
Blackvault. and backed up by UFOofinterest
9) Quick look over Scotts Tweets
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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