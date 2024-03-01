The Fluoride Deception - Full Length Documentary

Award-Winning Journalist Christopher Bryson Examines One Of The Great Secret Narratives Of The Industrial Period; How A Highly Toxic Poison And The Most Damaging Environmental Pollutant Of The Cold War Era Was Added To Our Drinking Water And Toothpaste.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.