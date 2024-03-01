Create New Account
The Fluoride Deception - Full Length Documentary
CuresWanted
Award-Winning Journalist Christopher Bryson Examines One Of The Great Secret Narratives Of The Industrial Period; How A Highly Toxic Poison And The Most Damaging Environmental Pollutant Of The Cold War Era Was Added To Our Drinking Water And Toothpaste. 


cancerlung cancertoxicfluoridewaterdrinking wateriqdocumentarytoothpastefluoride deceptioncopdfluoridationthe fluoride deceptionchristopher brysonindustrial poisonenvironmental pollutant

