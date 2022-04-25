UK Data Shows Triple Vaccinated People Are More Likely To Be Infected, Hospitalized and Die

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04/22/2022 According to the data reported by UK health security agencies on 14th April 2022, the triple vaccinated a contracting COVID at approximately twice the rate of the double single and unvaccinated; The triple vaccinated are being hospitalized overnight for COVID at approximately twice the rate of the double single and unvaccinated. And the number of triple vaccinated people who are dying within 28 days and 60 days after testing positive at a rate approximately three times higher than the rest of the population, especially for old people over 60 years old.