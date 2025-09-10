Building a MEGA Power Tower | Crane Operators & Linemen Team Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Witness the incredible symphony of man and machine in this jaw-dropping construction timelapse. A team of elite linemen, perched hundreds of feet in the air, works in perfect unison with a massive crane to assemble a colossal transmission tower piece by piece. more video https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/shorts
This is a breathtaking look at the extreme precision, courage, and teamwork required to build the infrastructure that powers our world. With zero room for error, these unsung heroes operate at dizzying heights to keep us all connected.
#Construction #HeavyMachinery #Lineman #Crane #Engineering #Timelapse