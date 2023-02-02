Boosters, Food + Flying Dangers - Mary Holland and Polly Tommey from "Children Health Defense"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mary Holland and Polly Tommey return for another episode of ‘This Week.’ Today, they hit hard on the news, covering global emergency extention, coding of vaccination status, tennis wins, airplane threats and more. Tune in to CHD.TV!
WATCH FULL EPISODES of ‘This Week’ With Mary + Polly on CHD.TV ⏯️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/this-week LIVE Every Wednesday 9am PT