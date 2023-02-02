Create New Account
Boosters, Food + Flying Dangers - Mary Holland and Polly Tommey from "Children Health Defense"
Mary Holland and Polly Tommey return for another episode of ‘This Week.’ Today, they hit hard on the news, covering global emergency extention, coding of vaccination status, tennis wins, airplane threats and more. Tune in to CHD.TV!

WATCH FULL EPISODES of ‘This Week’ With Mary + Polly on CHD.TV ⏯️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/this-week LIVE Every Wednesday 9am PT

healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

