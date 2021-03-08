It’s Here: First Court Case Against Mandatory Vaccination: Attorney Interview

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Attorney Garner explains the significance of this case and what is at stake, as it is the first of its kind and may set a new standard for legal precedent regarding mandatory vaccination. Garner says she is prepared to take this case to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Spiro and Ana Garner also discuss another case of her’s that is ongoing currently. A case that challenges not only the Governor of New Mexico, but the emergency itself.
NM Stands Up! https://nmstandsup.org
Show Notes : https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/its-here-first-court-case-against-mandatory-vaccination-attorney-interview.html
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3P9CYGq9M4
Spiro Skouras