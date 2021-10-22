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DEATH RATES ABNORMALLY HIGH AND YOU KNOW WHY
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140 views • October 22, 2021
Numbers will tell the truth in the end. Globalists will say high death rates after the vaccine is just a coincidence. What do you think?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
00:00 Info Wars - Tucker Carlson Exposes Jump in Deaths from 'All Causes' as COVID Injection Spreads
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6171f1f7506e2b0e23eb90c8
3:23 Info Wars with Alex Jones
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6171f1f7506e2b0e23eb90c8
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
00:00 Info Wars - Tucker Carlson Exposes Jump in Deaths from 'All Causes' as COVID Injection Spreads
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6171f1f7506e2b0e23eb90c8
3:23 Info Wars with Alex Jones
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6171f1f7506e2b0e23eb90c8
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