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US Veteran Whose Son Was Killed By Cops Asks: Should Cops Who Kill Investigate Themselves?
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10 views • February 08, 2021
Michael Bell Jr. lost his life in a police shooting in 2004. To this day, there has never been a full investigation and the City of Kenosh Wisconsin refuses to turn over ballistic evidence to an independent investigator. However, Michael's father has not only been able to advance one piece of legislation to deal with fatal police shootings by independent investigators, but another bill is being introduced this week. He joins me in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/us-veteran-whose-son-was-killed-by-cops-asks-should-cops-who-kill-investigate-themselves/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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