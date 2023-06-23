Create New Account
These Three 3 Things Must Be Truth In Our Lives
channel image
Yahsdaughter137777
Published Friday

Be in the world but not of the world. Knowing who we are should help us understand the battle we are in against the fallen angels and how we ought to stand.


Acts 14:22

King James Version Bible

22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.


John 16:33

King James Version Bible

33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.


Matthew 10:28 KJV

Psalm 91:10-12 KJV

Deuteronomy 15:6 KJV

Psalms 118:6 KJV


Notices:

-My email contact is [email protected]

-If you would like to join a mailing list for video calls with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtve4GwEe9ow/

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/

-My Zoom: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09

-My Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/drChjoYDkPDh

-My facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

