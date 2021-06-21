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I connected with joy to the Ave Maria song
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0 view • June 21, 2021
After praying the Rosary in latin every day for a year I made a sudden connection that filled me with joy.
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FOLLOW ME
Parler - https://parler.com/profile/Prayerphonebooth
GAB - https://gab.com/prayerphonebooth
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-414074
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
Dailymotion - https://www.dailymotion.com/prayerphonebooth
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