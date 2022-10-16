【 G -Times NEWS】Alberta premier pledges to protect the unvaccinated

https://gnews.org/articles/t53501235
Summary：According to Global News on October 11th, Danielle Smith, who was sworn in as the new premier of Alberta the same day, said that she will reshuffle the leadership of the health system as soon as possible and amend the provincial human rights law to protect those residents who choose not to be vaccinated
