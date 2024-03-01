Create New Account
Good vs Evil - New Trump MAGA Ad Commercial 2024
Jerusalem Cats
923 Subscribers
212 views
Published 20 hours ago

Posted 22February2024 Great Awakening World - Truths & Secrets Revealed:

America and the World against the EVIL.

Remember what Israel suffered through on October 7, 2023. That EVIL is in America,  it is in the Big City streets, on the College Campuses, NOW! Israel is fighting it, America be prepared, The EVIL IS After YOU!

trumpliberalsgodcollegemagawokeelections

