Global Depopulation
The Reason Global Elite Want Depopulation by 2025
By Christian Martinelli
Video by Eric Hoff - OurOneNation
Have you ever wondered why the Georgia Guide Stones suggested a global depopulation?
Do you wonder why the media is so tightly controlled by the criminal cabal (the globalist elite)?
In this video, Christian goes into the sea of information to search for answers, to find and bring his research for you to see as he discusses what it may mean for the inhabitants of the world in the near future and what we can do.
Paying special attention to the dates of operations that have already played out, and operations that are yet to be performed, Christian puts together a narrative that describes what he believes the scenario will look like based on the facts that are available. Patriots need to understand the information and make it a habit to prepare and communicate.
Visit
https://www.youtube.com/@OurOneNation
https://gettr.com/user/OurOneNation
https://rumble.com/c/onenationundergod
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.