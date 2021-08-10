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AUGUST 9TH 2021 MASSIVE TRUTH COMING / CHRISTOPHER JAMES SETS RECORD STRAIGHT ON PATRICK KING
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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1181 views • August 10, 2021
Massive Truth is brought to the light...our world must wake and wake quickly.
Covid Corruption exposed globally and actions against we the people.
We also address Patrick King the patriot in Canada court Filings and clear the air what really happened.

God Speed,

www.awarriorcalls.com the world will find the truth simply and the solution moving forward.
God Speed

Find Christopher at the below platforms...

Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Keywords
corruptionchemtrailsgodlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral bankspublic courthousecourt filings
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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