LIVE NOW: Direct hits on Israeli Air base with Hypersonic Iranian Ballistic missiles! This is Iran’s Retaliation, Operation fulfilled promise!
Further Info:As Missiles Fall On Israel, Iran Says Retaliation Is "Concluded" & Warns US To "Stay Away"
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-pressuring-china-turkey-saudi-arabia-intervene-iran-halt-attack-israel
Source @Syriangirlpartisan
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.