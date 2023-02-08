Create New Account
Baby Goats, Baby Sprouts, The Dollar Tree and Me!
Hotmess Homestead
Published a day ago

We seem to have a theme of having baby goats while it is raining.  This time it's TWINS!  Georgia and Gemma arrived and they are so precious.

Day 3 and I have successfully sprouted some protein packed sprouts.  In just 3 Days!

I wanted to share my Top 5 purchases from the Dollar Tree.  Look at every purchase, most items we consume are made in China and the best bang for your buck is the duality of usage. 

diy seeds sprouts dollar store baby goats homesteading life rain or shine

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
