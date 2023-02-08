Baby Goats, Baby Sprouts, The Dollar Tree and Me!

We seem to have a theme of having baby goats while it is raining. This time it's TWINS! Georgia and Gemma arrived and they are so precious.

Day 3 and I have successfully sprouted some protein packed sprouts. In just 3 Days!

I wanted to share my Top 5 purchases from the Dollar Tree. Look at every purchase, most items we consume are made in China and the best bang for your buck is the duality of usage.

