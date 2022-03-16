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the Web Pioneer Podcast Series: Parallel Economies and Modern Pioneering Big Picture - 02
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13 views • March 16, 2022
I delve into the topic of Parallel Economies and how they naturally form out of Central Systems that become unstable or authoritarian. Reference the diagram on my home page about Central vs Decentral systems. I explain how this will be an ongoing topic I discuss to explain how decentral communities work and thrive even in economic times of inflation and monetary problems. This is an overview of the topic which will later discuss details such as Parallel Economy Cryptos, trade and barter as well as examples of how decentral systems in action and how you as an entrepreneur can join or form these communities.
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