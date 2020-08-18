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Ask Seek and knock - James 4 - Preparing For The End
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44 views • August 18, 2020
What does the book of James say about how we are treating people today in our time? What does James say about being “convicted by the law”? Was Abraham justified by faith, or by works according to James? What happens to our faith if works are not included? What kind of works should we be doing now?
Join us on Ask, Seek, and Knock with Pastor Jackie and Two Feathers Smith from KMSR 1700am radio in Sellersburg Indiana, and Pastor Scott Velain from Holy Impact Ministries!
https://vimeo.com/event/194044
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https://www.facebook.com/HolyImpactMi...
Or:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftCNK...
TO DONATE OR SPONSOR HOLY IMPACT MINISTRIES:
https://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Our Patreon Page:
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Or you can send to:
Holy Impact Ministries
P.O. Box 233
Carrollton Ohio 44615
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Email:
[email protected]
Pastor Jackie & TwoFeathers Smith
[email protected]
https://www.kmsr1700am.com
https://www.commsr.com
Join us on Ask, Seek, and Knock with Pastor Jackie and Two Feathers Smith from KMSR 1700am radio in Sellersburg Indiana, and Pastor Scott Velain from Holy Impact Ministries!
https://vimeo.com/event/194044
Or:
https://www.facebook.com/HolyImpactMi...
Or:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftCNK...
TO DONATE OR SPONSOR HOLY IMPACT MINISTRIES:
https://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Our Patreon Page:
https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMin...
Or you can send to:
Holy Impact Ministries
P.O. Box 233
Carrollton Ohio 44615
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Email:
[email protected]
Pastor Jackie & TwoFeathers Smith
[email protected]
https://www.kmsr1700am.com
https://www.commsr.com
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