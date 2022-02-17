TOM FITTON: Biden Admin is Aiding and Abetting Illegal Immigration, Human Trafficking

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Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit alongside CatholicVote Civic Action for records of communication between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with Catholic organizations near the Texas border that were aiding illegal immigrants (CatholicVote Civic Action and Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (No. 1:22-cv-00290)). READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/jw-catholicvote-immigration/