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CBS Caught Gaslighting Public With Fake Biden Poll
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112 views • April 30, 2021
The CIA Broadcast Service Got Caught Running a Skewed Poll Praising Biden's "Joint Address”. When a quick search of MSN videos show the vast majority show negative public engagement.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608b159032f344036836d203
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608b159032f344036836d203
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