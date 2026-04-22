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THEY LIED: Leaked Emails Expose Washington’s Millionaire Tax Plan
What really happened behind the scenes of the "Millionaire’s Tax" (SB 6346)? While Olympia claimed to be closing loopholes, new documents obtained via public records requests tell a different story—one of back-channel coordination between the Attorney General’s office and legislative sponsors.
In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the 1,000-page document dump that critics say reveals a strategic roadmap designed to circumvent a century of constitutional precedent and ignore the will of Washington voters. We’re moving past the press releases to examine the paper trail.
In this episode, we cover:
The breakdown of the coordination between the AG’s office and the legislature.
How SB 6346 was "engineered" to attempt to bypass the 1933 Culliton v. Chase ruling.
What this means for the future of fiscal accountability and the separation of powers in Washington.
https://youtu.be/3h8wRiaIpCk
#LeftCoastNews #WashingtonState #OlympiaPolitics #FiscalAccountability #SB6346 #Transparency #GovernmentReform #WAPolitics #TaxNews
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