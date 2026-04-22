THEY LIED: Leaked Emails Expose Washington’s Millionaire Tax Plan





​What really happened behind the scenes of the "Millionaire’s Tax" (SB 6346)? While Olympia claimed to be closing loopholes, new documents obtained via public records requests tell a different story—one of back-channel coordination between the Attorney General’s office and legislative sponsors.

​In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the 1,000-page document dump that critics say reveals a strategic roadmap designed to circumvent a century of constitutional precedent and ignore the will of Washington voters. We’re moving past the press releases to examine the paper trail.

​In this episode, we cover:

​The breakdown of the coordination between the AG’s office and the legislature.

​How SB 6346 was "engineered" to attempt to bypass the 1933 Culliton v. Chase ruling.

​What this means for the future of fiscal accountability and the separation of powers in Washington.

​

https://youtu.be/3h8wRiaIpCk





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