🚫🌾 Overcoming Inflammatory Foods: Gluten & Dairy 🥛

💥 What's the hardest part of the protocol? Saying goodbye to gluten and dairy 💬
🤝 Join Nikki Burnett, Functional Nutritionist & CEO of Taste Life Nutrition, as she sheds light on inflammatory foods and their impact on your autoimmune system. 🌿💡
🛑 Discover why gluten and dairy might be hindering your health and learn how to reclaim your well-being by making informed dietary choices. 🥛🍞
👩 She explains these foods hit morphine receptor sites, making us think we can't live without them. But they can cause major inflammation.
⚖️ For those with autoimmune conditions, it's clear-cut: no gluten or dairy if you want your body to heal. They're always inflammatory.👥
🌟 Ready to transform your health? Discover the difference ditching gluten and dairy can make 💪✨
Tune in now to learn more
