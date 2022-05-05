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Thousands of Kids Died From the Vaccine Says Calculated VAERS Data
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305 views • May 05, 2022
Remember that VAERS only reports a fraction of the actual number. Also, Pfizer documents reveal data is missing on 50 pregnant women. Watch the video for much more information.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Sources:
1. Exposé article - 12,548 Children have suffered a Serious Adverse Event due to the COVID Vaccines in the USA; and 106 Kids have sadly died
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/04/children-suffer-due-to-covid-vaccination/
2. Alex Jones Goes through some headlines
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6273131b00922d549a99b55f
3. Bannon's War Room - Naomi Wolf: ‘The Lies Of Pfizer’
https://rumble.com/v13k9va-naomi-wolf-the-lies-of-pfizer.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Sources:
1. Exposé article - 12,548 Children have suffered a Serious Adverse Event due to the COVID Vaccines in the USA; and 106 Kids have sadly died
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/04/children-suffer-due-to-covid-vaccination/
2. Alex Jones Goes through some headlines
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6273131b00922d549a99b55f
3. Bannon's War Room - Naomi Wolf: ‘The Lies Of Pfizer’
https://rumble.com/v13k9va-naomi-wolf-the-lies-of-pfizer.html
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