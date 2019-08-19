CoQ10 as a Nootropic: Biohacking the Mitochondria for Inspiration and Immortality

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The Mitochondrial process that drives our trillions of individual cells and defines the grace with which we age has been a particularly hot arena of scientific research the past few years. CoQ10 stands out as a particularly well-evidenced Mitochondrial support supplement.There are two types of it, the original form of CoQ10 synthesized and supplemented was Ubiquinone, however, it's difficult to absorb. Ubiquinol is more bioavailable and found to be 40% more effective than Ubiquinone in reducing aging in animal studies and 90% more effective in human fatigue studies.
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