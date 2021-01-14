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Kaiser Report on inflation, dollar, gold and bitcoin
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120 views • January 14, 2021
I returned to The Kaiser Report after a long absence because the headline was perfectly all-encompassing regarding where we are today with the dollar and its neighborhood.
I hadn't noticed in the past that it was founded in Eew-toob. I don't send anyone to that tracking spyware site if I can help it. So here is an introduction to The Kaiser Report. See links below for other eposodes.
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy explore what will happen when inflation hits what both Morgan Stanley and Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian call “dangerous levels”. In the second half, Max continues his chat with Alasdair Macleod of goldmoney.com about the US dollar, gold, and bitcoin..
Check Keiser Report website for more: https://www.keiserreport.com/
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com
I hadn't noticed in the past that it was founded in Eew-toob. I don't send anyone to that tracking spyware site if I can help it. So here is an introduction to The Kaiser Report. See links below for other eposodes.
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy explore what will happen when inflation hits what both Morgan Stanley and Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian call “dangerous levels”. In the second half, Max continues his chat with Alasdair Macleod of goldmoney.com about the US dollar, gold, and bitcoin..
Check Keiser Report website for more: https://www.keiserreport.com/
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com
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