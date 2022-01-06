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Paul credits a Semitic Pagan source of divination, promotes Jesus as Apollo to the Greeks: The 4 false claims of Paul about Jesus.
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27 views • January 06, 2022
With the Jews he was a Jew with the gentiles a gentile, so Paul took advantage of the Phoenician Trojan divination in Greece which was fighting against Greece since the Trojan war, to promote Jesus as a Middle Eastern cult. I made this for another platform also, so I am repeating some things.
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