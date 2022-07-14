Gas Pains: EU Leaders Warn “Harsh” Times Coming Soon

French and German leaders are preparing their citizens for harsh economic conditions by the end of summer or early fall. They created their troubles by goading Russia to attack Ukraine. Now Russia is slowly cutting off supplies of liquified natural gas to Europe. LNG is vital to most European countries as an energy source for heating, cooking, and manufacturing.

Presently, it looks like widespread gas rationing will be implemented across the European continent this fall as LNG inventories evaporate.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/14/22.





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day