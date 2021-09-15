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Épico Tucker Carlson destruye el mandato de vacuna Covid19 ordenado por Joe Biden - Subtítulos en Español.
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201 views • September 15, 2021
14/09/2021. En una épica editorial, el presentador de Fox News Tucker Carlson destruyó por completo el mandato de vacuna Covid19 que fue ordenado por Joe Biden de manera obligatoria para los trabajadores de EEUU. Tucker no solo mostró la tiranía de la administración Biden y de los medios fake, sino que probó lo absurdo del mandato y en general, de las reglas Covid que la mayoría ya no quiere tolerar.
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