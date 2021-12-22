Is e-commerce the Future of Cannabis?

Despite the beginning of 2020, COVID presented unprecedented opportunities for companies in the right industries: specifically #cannabis.According to a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD), e-commerce sales spiked on a global scale.Latin America, Africa, China, & Thailand all experienced huge sales volume increases, sometimes up to 50% compared to the previous quarter.North America told a similar story with Amazon recording profits of $6 billion, marking a 200% increase since the onset of the pandemic.For reasons that may be more complicated than accessibility, most of the #cannabisindustry missed out on that opportunity. One study reports that in Canada, cannabis consumption increased by as much as 50% after the pandemic began. Another report shows that cannabis users sustained this increase as the pandemic prolonged.With an unprecedented demand for an easier pathway to consumer products, the key to delving into the industry’s untapped potential lies, in part, at the hands of #ecommerce integration.Episode 849 The #TalkingHedge dives into Benzinga's article...