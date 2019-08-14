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Hong Kong Protestors Fighting for Liberties No Longer Valued by Most Americans
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204 views • August 14, 2019
Censorship, arrest of dissenters, mandates & control of education — China has been the beta-test site but it’s coming to America. Hong Kong protestors are fighting with umbrellas, lasers, respirators but they wish they had 2A to deter government aggression in the first place.
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