Covid Vaccines More Likely to Put You in Hospital, British Medical Journal Reports

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Read and share this groundbreaking coverage:
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4125239
https://dailysceptic.org/2022/06/22/covid-vaccines-more-likely-to-put-you-in-hospital-than-keep-you-out-bmj-editors-analysis-of-pfizer-and-moderna-trial-data-finds/
https://deliverypdf.ssrn.com/delivery.php?ID=048098119110102004072006025101107095051007064059048087112039015048013087075123009074030092076045116026074122050099092075015109073084012010012091123106067096028070019049092109034046122116043011005126021082041009126024003117121119119108069101083089000090080070006082114091125083001112082&EXT=pdf&INDEX=TRUE