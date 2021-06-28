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The new BS term Democrats hope you won't notice: Dick Morris
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330 views • June 28, 2021
'DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY': Newsmax's own longtime presidential political strategist looks into the term, which should be called "BS," that Democrats are throwing around in Academia and beyond in hopes to cushion the harsh reality of 'Modern Monetary Theory.' - via Dick Morris Democracy
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