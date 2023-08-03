Culture War | Special Guest: Ryan Davis | Functional Fitness | Body Awareness | Healthy Habits

On this episode of Moms on a Mission, the moms welcome back Ryan Davis. Ryan is a certified trainer who specializes in functional fitness and is passionate about educating the people of his community on health and exercise and empowering individuals to make change. Today, Ryan tells about the basics of functional fitness and explains why it is so important to implement functional fitness into everyone's individual lifestyle. Ryan goes on to talk about movement patterns and how chronic everyday movements can cause pain in specific areas of the body. He encourages us to implement proactive everyday habits to create more body awareness and prepare our bodies for exercise and various daily activities.





