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Nos enfants sacrifiés - Radio-Quebec
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84 views • October 25, 2021
24 octobre 2021 : https://rumble.com/vo66cp-nos-enfants-sacrifis.html
Rumble : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
AUCUN arguments logique ou scientifique ne soutien la vaccination des enfants et l'application du Pass sanitaire. Quel finalité pour la plandémie de covid ?
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Rumble : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
AUCUN arguments logique ou scientifique ne soutien la vaccination des enfants et l'application du Pass sanitaire. Quel finalité pour la plandémie de covid ?
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
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