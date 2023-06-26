Belgium striker Cedric Roussel (45) suddenly dies after heart attack in town square (Jun'23)

RIP CEDRIC Cedric Roussel dead at 45: Former Premier League and Belgium striker suddenly dies after heart attack in town square

24 Jun 2023

FORMER Premier League striker Cedric Roussel has died aged 45.

The ex-Wolves and Coventry ace tragically passed away this afternoon after a suffering a heart attack at a marketplace in Mons.

Belgian press claim that Roussel went into cardiac arrest while sitting on a terrace.

Attempts were made by emergency services to revive the beloved former footballer, but sadly to no avail.

Roussel joined Coventry, initially on loan, from Gent in 1999 - making his move to the Prem permanent for £1.2million in January of the following year.

He then signed for Wolves in 2001, and was on the books at Molineux for two years.

The forward spent his second Wolves season on loan at Mons in his homeland, bagging 22 goals.

His form earned him an international call-up, and he went on to play three times for Belgium.

Following news of his passing, the Belgian national team wrote on social media: "We send our condolences to the family and friends of Cedric Roussel."

While Coventry added: "Coventry City are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former striker Cedric Roussel, at the age of just 45.

