CLIMATE CHANGE & GREEN DEAL ARE ABOUT GOVERNMENT CONTROL, NOT THE ENVIRONMENT: EXPERT

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“It affects how you travel,” Morano said, adding, “we’re now being told that under a climate emergency, you can’t travel unless it’s morally justifiable.”
“It’s going to affect your thermostat, economics, socialization,” Morano said, adding that he believes that under the policies proposed under the Green New Deal, “every aspect of your life is going to be managed in order to benefit planet earth.”
During his presidential campaign, President Joe Biden denied backing the Green New Deal, saying instead that he has his own plan, which he said was different from the “radical Green New Deal.” Still, the Biden Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice references the controversial legislative proposal as its underpinnings.
“Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face. It powerfully captures two basic truths, which are at the core of his plan: (1) the United States urgently needs to embrace greater ambition on an epic scale to meet the scope of this challenge, and (2) our environment and our economy are completely and totally connected,” says a description on Biden’s campaign website.
Read more: https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-green-new-deal-is-about-government-control-not-the-environment-expert_3749293.html?welcomeuser=1