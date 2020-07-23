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Are ventilators for COVID-19 doing more harm than good?
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66 views • July 23, 2020
Eric Berg, April 13, 2020
Here is something really interesting about the use of ventilators for COVID-19. You’re going to want to check this out.
DATA:
https://www.the-hospitalist.org/hospitalist/article/220301/coronavirus-updates/protocol-driven-covid-19-respiratory-therapy-doing
https://www.thailandmedical.news/news/must-read-research-reveals-that-covid-19-attacks-hemoglobin-in-red-blood-cells,-rendering-it-incapable-of-transporting-oxygen--current-medical-protoco
Timestamps
0:07 What is a ventilator?
0:19 Coronavirus and ventilators
1:04 Report on ventilator dangers
4:13 Is COVID-19 actually like pneumonia or ARDS?
5:16 How does COVID-19 affect the lungs?
7:09 Hydroxychloroquine
10:18 Zinc
Today we’re going to talk about the coronavirus and ventilators. Could ventilators for COVID-19 do more harm than good?
A ventilator is a machine that breathes for you. It uses forced air and oxygen. New York officials have said that at least 80% of COVID-19 patients in the city who were on a ventilator died.
If someone becomes critically ill with COVID-19, they are typically sedated and put on a ventilator. This is because this coronavirus targets the lungs, and it becomes more and more difficult to breathe. But, the problem could be that in severe cases, the lung is so fragile that adding more pressure to the lung could create more damage to the lung.
It could be that this condition is less like pneumonia or ARDS and is more like high altitude sickness. It’s possible that the pressure that the ventilators are giving in this situation is too high. One doctor who is treating patients with COVID-19 in New York believes that the pressure in the ventilators used for COVID-19 needs to be turned down, and the oxygen needs to be increased.
New research regarding COVID-19 suggests that this coronavirus attacks hemoglobin. The red blood cell carries oxygen in the form of hemoglobin. If the patient loses the iron in the heme, they won’t be able to carry oxygen. The patient will starve of oxygen.
The other problem is that now the free iron can leak through the body going into the lung and creating a severe oxidation reaction.
Hydroxychloroquine:
• Could block hemoglobin catabolism
• Can suppress the innate immune system
• It has been used for malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis
*Hydroxychloroquine may work best when combined with zinc.
Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio:
Dr. Berg, 53 years of age is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the author of The New Body Type Guide and other books published by KB Publishing. He has taught students nutrition as an adjunct professor at Howard University. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.
DR. BERG'S SHOP: https://bit.ly/34wEKJ4
Follow us on FACEBOOK: fb.me/DrEricBerg
Send a Message to his team: m.me/DrEricBerg
ABOUT DR. BERG: https://bit.ly/2V3DMB1
Disclaimer:
Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, and prescription or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The Health & Wellness, Dr. Berg Nutritionals and Dr. Eric Berg, D.C. are not liable or responsible for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis or any other information, services or product you obtain through this video or site.
Thanks for watching! This interesting new information that’s come to light on using a ventilator for COVID-19 is enlightening.
Dr. Eric Berg DC
https://www.drberg.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/drericberg123/
Here is something really interesting about the use of ventilators for COVID-19. You’re going to want to check this out.
DATA:
https://www.the-hospitalist.org/hospitalist/article/220301/coronavirus-updates/protocol-driven-covid-19-respiratory-therapy-doing
https://www.thailandmedical.news/news/must-read-research-reveals-that-covid-19-attacks-hemoglobin-in-red-blood-cells,-rendering-it-incapable-of-transporting-oxygen--current-medical-protoco
Timestamps
0:07 What is a ventilator?
0:19 Coronavirus and ventilators
1:04 Report on ventilator dangers
4:13 Is COVID-19 actually like pneumonia or ARDS?
5:16 How does COVID-19 affect the lungs?
7:09 Hydroxychloroquine
10:18 Zinc
Today we’re going to talk about the coronavirus and ventilators. Could ventilators for COVID-19 do more harm than good?
A ventilator is a machine that breathes for you. It uses forced air and oxygen. New York officials have said that at least 80% of COVID-19 patients in the city who were on a ventilator died.
If someone becomes critically ill with COVID-19, they are typically sedated and put on a ventilator. This is because this coronavirus targets the lungs, and it becomes more and more difficult to breathe. But, the problem could be that in severe cases, the lung is so fragile that adding more pressure to the lung could create more damage to the lung.
It could be that this condition is less like pneumonia or ARDS and is more like high altitude sickness. It’s possible that the pressure that the ventilators are giving in this situation is too high. One doctor who is treating patients with COVID-19 in New York believes that the pressure in the ventilators used for COVID-19 needs to be turned down, and the oxygen needs to be increased.
New research regarding COVID-19 suggests that this coronavirus attacks hemoglobin. The red blood cell carries oxygen in the form of hemoglobin. If the patient loses the iron in the heme, they won’t be able to carry oxygen. The patient will starve of oxygen.
The other problem is that now the free iron can leak through the body going into the lung and creating a severe oxidation reaction.
Hydroxychloroquine:
• Could block hemoglobin catabolism
• Can suppress the innate immune system
• It has been used for malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis
*Hydroxychloroquine may work best when combined with zinc.
Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio:
Dr. Berg, 53 years of age is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the author of The New Body Type Guide and other books published by KB Publishing. He has taught students nutrition as an adjunct professor at Howard University. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.
DR. BERG'S SHOP: https://bit.ly/34wEKJ4
Follow us on FACEBOOK: fb.me/DrEricBerg
Send a Message to his team: m.me/DrEricBerg
ABOUT DR. BERG: https://bit.ly/2V3DMB1
Disclaimer:
Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, and prescription or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The Health & Wellness, Dr. Berg Nutritionals and Dr. Eric Berg, D.C. are not liable or responsible for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis or any other information, services or product you obtain through this video or site.
Thanks for watching! This interesting new information that’s come to light on using a ventilator for COVID-19 is enlightening.
Dr. Eric Berg DC
https://www.drberg.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/drericberg123/
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