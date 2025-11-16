11/16/2025-Almost Go Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Digital ID in the USA...waitwutt?-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/db/e8/5c/dbe85cda6d4885bd57fb81726083a51b.mp4 Trump's "alliance" going to destroy Weimarica-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/f3/19/cd/f319cd615530e027cb4aa2f803f0cd4f.mp4 DOJ classifying anti joozreal speech as a "hate crime"-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/d1/a7/79/d1a7794b2c8e49d4c65486e2ab18b570.mp4 criticizing joozreal a hate crime-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/1f/b7/5d/1fb75db4afab84c08466ea23a34cade4.mp4 https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/the-healthiest-children-in-america undoing the race-lies of the bolsheviks-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/2d/fd/3a/2dfd3adc7301917bfec3eece9ce342a4.mp4 women rethinking women's suffrage-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/7c/fe/85/7cfe857416c873f8d15c55d4bd13fba0.mp4 EU criminalizing large cash purchases-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/115551833395800199 gun control is a jewish priority-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/be/7d/af/be7dafee3d3d42625d0c2872d5bd7e0d.mp4 Sheriff Jim on lever action for self defense-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5c71cGMb6sU https://underwoodammo.com/.357-mag-158gr.-extreme-terminal-performance-xtp-jacketed-hollow-point-hunting-self-defense-ammo/