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BANKS IN TROUBLE? What's Jamie Dimon Is Saying
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723 views • July 22, 2022

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Jul 21, 2022

Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN7212022&month=2022-07

or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🟢FREE REPORT: "HOW TO GET A G.R.I.P." YOUR GLOBAL RESET INDEPENDENCE PLAN ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/global-reset-independence-plan?VID=HN7212022

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https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading🗣 The banking stocks are not doing well. Neither are the banks. Let's talk about it.

📖 Chapters: 0:00 Introduction

0:51 “Negative Consequences on the Global Economy”

3:26 Banks Pass Fed Stress Test

10:33 Banks Suspend Buybacks & Revenues Drop

19:59 The Visible Price of Gold is Manipulated

22:30 What's Next? 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/banks... ⭐️

FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting.

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