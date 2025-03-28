The High-Leverage Information Diet 📜 19 lifehacks for reading, watching, and listening smarter

The overwhelming amount of information available at our fingertips at any given moment can prevent us from living happy, productive lives. To combat this, I've developed an information consumption regimen that is highly efficient. I present the components and consumption methods of the High-Leverage Information Diet.

0:15 I'm an information-aholic

3:20 Lifehacking reading

11:40 Hacking knowledge retention

15:00 Apps and tools for lifehacking learning

23:00 Lifehacking watching

27:20 Lifehacking listening

29:30 Music for flow and focus

30:12 Smart social media habits

32:47 Narcissism?

Access: The information diet hacks, you need to learn more faster, retain relentlessly, and metabolize knowledge into wisdom 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Information-Diet-Hacks





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.